Mumbai records 1,160 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate drops to 2.5%

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 1,160 new Covid-19 infections and an overall recovery rate of 97 per cent.

The test positivity rate (TPR)—the number of positive cases detected when compared to the total tests conducted—in the city dropped to 2.5 per cent on Sunday. With this, the TPR has recorded a sharp fall, coming down from 4.3 per cent in three days. On January 7, the city’s TPR was at 28.9 per cent.

On Sunday, out of 46,307 tests conducted, 1160 tested positive. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is expecting the number of positive cases to drop below 1000 in the coming days. However, the civic body has appealed to citizens to not let their guard down.

On January 7, out of the 72,442 tests conducted, 20,971 samples had returned positive. But after cases hit a peak around January 10, the number of daily infections gradually started declining.

On January 11, out of the 62,097 tests conducted, 11,647 were detected positive, with a TPR of 18.7 per cent. A week after, on January 18, the daily cases dropped marginally, with 6,149 positive from 47,700 tests conducted. The TPR then was at 12.8 per cent.

The total active cases tally in Mumbai is at 10,796 with 10,15,451 having recovered.

The civic body said that there is no need to panic as only 6 per cent of the total hospital beds are occupied in the city. On Sunday, out of the total 11 60 positive cases, 190 were hospitalised. Out of them, only 29 required beds with oxygen support.

While the number of daily positive cases registering a steady decline, the number of deaths due to the infections remained high. On Sunday, 10 Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the city.

Since January 11, there are no active containment zones (in slums and chawls). The number of sealed buildings in the city dropped from 54 on January 17 to 8 on Sunday.