Mumbai records 922 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

Mumbai on Sunday reported 922 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, taking the cumulative infection count to 771,112 and death toll to 16,370. A total of 326 patients were discharged, pushing the number of recoveries so far to 74,7864.

The overall recovery rate in the financial capital so far is 97% while the number of active cases stands at 4,295.

According to the data released by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the cases in the city are doubling in 1,139 days now.

Even as the number of containment zones has come down to zero, the total number of sealed buildings in the city is 22.

A total of 34,819 samples were tested on Sunday, said the BMC data.

Amid the threat posed by Omicron and the rising Covid 19 cases, the BMC has banned any kind of New Year celebration –inside or in open spaces — in Mumbai. The order came into force from midnight, December 25.

The order issued by I S Chahal, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, stated that as Greater Mumbai continues to be threatened with the spread of Covid-19 virus, it is imperative not only to continue but also tighten the measures to prevent the rapid spread of the virus.

On Saturday (December 25), the city had recorded 757 Covid positive cases and zero deaths.