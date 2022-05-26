Covid watch: 295 cases in Mumbai, highest in 3 months

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 295 new Covid-19 infections, the highest in the last over three months, while Maharashtra logged 470 fresh cases taking its tally thus far to 78,83,818.

However, no death on account of the pandemic was recorded in the state on Wednesday. While Mumbai accounted for the most cases over the last 24 hours at 295, Pune and Thane trailed at 49 and 24 cases respectively.

Mumbai’s test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases detected when compared to the total tests conducted – was at 3.2 per cent. Over the last few days, the TPR in Mumbai has been increasing steadily. It had crossed 2 per cent on May 18.

Following the third wave, on February 12, the TPR had gone below 1 per cent. The fresh cases in Mumbai on Wednesday took its tally of infections to 10,63,571. Of the 295 new patients, 12 are admitted to hospitals. Active cases in the city are currently at 1,531.

The number of daily tests being conducted in Mumbai continued to remain below 10,000. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) testing figures have stayed below 10,000, with April 24 being the sole exception when 10,946 tests were conducted. The BMC carried out 9,100 Covid tests since Tuesday evening, taking the total samples tested so far to 1,70,88,341.

The last time the state had reported over 400 cases in a day was on March 10 when 452 cases were recorded. With no new deaths reported in the state over the last 24 hours, its toll remained at 147,857. However, the state’s active case count climbed to 2,175 on Wednesday.

Active cases in the state have been on the rise since April 16 when the number was at 626.