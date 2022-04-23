scorecardresearch
Friday, April 22, 2022
Mumbai witnesses slight dip in Covid cases after two days

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 23, 2022 12:17:37 am
mumbai covid news, mumbai covid casesA Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test at CSMT railway station. (PTI)

After two days, Mumbai on Friday recorded a slight drop in daily Covid-19 cases. Of the 8,700 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 68 people tested positive. Among them, 65 or 96 per cent of the patients were asymptomatic.

Maharashtra, as a whole, reported 121 cases, taking the tally to 78,76,503, while the toll remained unchanged at 1,47,831. The number of cases stood at 179 on Thursday.

While three patients in Mumbai had to be hospitalised, none required oxygen support, said BMC. As of now, there are 474 infected patients in the city, of whom 12 are in the hospital. There are no sealed buildings and containment zones in the city.

Mumbai has recorded a sharp rise in daily cases since Monday. On Tuesday, 84 cases were reported, followed by 98 on Wednesday and 91 on Thursday. The BMC has asked civic officials to increase the number of daily testis, ensure strict contact tracing and keep a vigil in their respective wards.

After recording a daily positivity rate above 1 per cent for the last two days, the daily test positivity ratio (TPR) dropped in Mumbai. Of the 8,700 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 68 were found to be positive – a TPR of 0.7 per cent. A day earlier, the TPR was 1.07 per cent. On Wednesday, it was 1.03 per cent when 9,514 tests were conducted.

The toll due to Covid-19 in Mumbai remained unchanged at 19,562 as no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. There are 817 active cases across the state.

