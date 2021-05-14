Mumbai Covid caseload drops, recovery rate improves

Beneficiaries stand in a queue to recieve COVID-19 vaccine dose outside NMMC Hospital in Vashi, Friday, May 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai’s active Covid-19 caseload dropped to 37,656 as on Friday. A month ago, on April 14, the city had 87,443 active cases with a recovery rate of 81%.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data shows the recovery rate has also improved over the last four weeks. The recovery rate now, according to the BMC dashboard, is 92%. Officials said that the numbers are an indicator of significant improvement in Covid-19 situation in Mumbai after last month’s peak.

On Friday, Mumbai recorded 1,657 cases and 62 deaths. At the same time, 2572 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals. The civic body conducted 25,205 tests.

“Mumbai’s positivity rate has gone down to 6.5%. Last month by mid-April it was 19%. Case doubling rate has also reached 199 days. However, some parts of western suburbs are still a cause of concern as they continue to see Covid-19 cases without much improvement,” said an official from the health department.

According to BMC data, five administrative wards in Andheri, Jogeshwari, Borivali, Kandivali and Malad are now contributing 40% of the total active cases. There are 24 administrative wards. The highest number of 3493 active covid-19 cases are in R-central (Borivali) following 3270 in K-west ward (Andheri, Jogeshwari).

“Since the situation is improving, the demand for ICU and oxygen beds is decreasing. During the peak of Covid cases we were getting a lot of distress calls for beds but that has stopped. We are now getting calls for vaccination-related queries,” said a health staff member from K-west ward (Andheri).

BMC data shows that 285 ICU and 6,156 oxygen beds are vacant as on May 13. The corporation has already started preparation for the third wave of Covid-19, which is expected to hit the city by July and August. The civic body has planned to set up four more jumbo Covid care centres which will add 6000 regular and 1500 ICU beds.