Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccination drive suspended for Monday due to Cyclone Tauktae

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Sunday decided to suspend the Covid-19 vaccination drive across Mumbai for Monday as well, amid the cyclone warning issued by IMD. Vaccination will resume from Tuesday, the BMC said.

The inoculation programme had been put on hold for Saturday and Sunday earlier.

Cyclone Tauktae, which formed in the Arabian sea, is expected to cross Gujarat with wind gusts of up to 175 kmph (109 mph) and is expected to make landfall Tuesday morning.

“The vaccination drive will resume from Tuesday. The BMC will allow walk-in for people above 60 years who have taken their first dose,” I S Chahal, Mumbai’s Municipal Commissioner, said.

Mumbai’s daily Covid-19 test positivity rate is showing a steady decline from 27.94 per cent on April 4 – when the city recorded its highest single-day cases at 11,206 – to 6.57 per cent on May 14, when the number dropped to 1,657.

Questions, however, are being raised about the decrease in the number of daily tests being conducted in the city. The number has declined from 51,319 on April 3 to 43,525 on April 29. Typically, the number of daily tests falls over the weekend. On all four Sundays in April, the figure remained below 40,000, with the lowest at 28,328 on April 25.