First time since March last year, Mumbai reports zero Covid deaths

Mumbai on Sunday reported no deaths from Covid-19 for the first time since March 26, 2020. The city recorded 367 positive cases on Sunday, taking its total caseload to 7.5 lakh, with 5,920 active Covid patients. The death toll in the city stands at 16,180.

“Mumbai records zero Covid death after 26th March 2020. This is great news for all of us in Mumbai. As municipal commissioner, I salute team MCGM for their spectacular performance. Let us all keep the mask on our face and let every citizen of Mumbai get vaccinated if some of us haven’t yet,” Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said in a statement.

Mumbai had reported its first Covid death on March 17, 2020, with a 64-year-old man passing away six days after he tested positive. Over the last 19 months, the only day Mumbai reported zero deaths was on March 26, 2020. The maximum deaths reported in Mumbai on a single day was in June 2020, with 136 deaths being reported.

While daily Covid cases have seen a slight increase in the last two months after relaxation in lockdown guidelines and festivals like Ganeshotsav and Navratri, the city has been reporting single digit deaths since August 2.

Chahal said that 97% of eligible citizens of Mumbai have received a single dose of vaccination and 55% are fully vaccinated. As per the BMC data, so far 1.34 crore people have been administered at least one dose of vaccine while 48.33 lakh are fully vaccinated with both doses.

According to officials, the decline in numbers of Covid-19 deaths is mainly due to vaccination. “The vaccines have been proving effective as numbers of deaths have decreased in the last three months even when the number of positive patients was high,” said a BMC official.

Meanwhile, of the 343 samples sent for genome sequencing, 54 per cent were of ‘Delta Variants’, 34 per cent of ‘Delta derivatives’ and remaining 12 per cent of other strains. According to the BMC, only three Covid patients who died were unvaccinated, while among the vaccinated very few had required hospitalization.

On Sunday, the civic body released data of 343 Covid patients whose samples were taken for genome sequencing at the lab at Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli.

Data show that 185 were of Delta variants, 117 were Delta derivatives and 40 patients were of other strains. The civic body in a statement said that of the total samples tested, 121 were found not vaccinated. All three deaths were among unvaccinated people. Two were Delta derivative deaths and one was from Delta variants.

As per the data, 168 people with double dose were infected, of whom 46 were hospitalized. There were 54 patients with one dose of vaccine, of whom seven were admitted in hospital for treatment.