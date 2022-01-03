Mumbai records 7,928 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

Mumbai on Monday reported 8,082 fresh Covid-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 16.39 per cent. The city also recorded two related deaths in the past 24 hours, a BMC health bulletin said.

However, 90% of the patients are asymptomatic, the bulletin further noted. On Sunday, Mumbai had recorded 8,063 Covid-19 cases.

As many as 622 discharges were also recorded in Mumbai on Monday. The recovery rate remains at 93 per cent. At present, there are 37,274 active Covid infections in Mumbai.

The number of active containment zones (slums and chawls) is 11 while there are 318 active sealed buildings in the city.

Meanwhile, amid the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases, including the Omicron variant, the civic body on Monday decided to shut schools of all mediums for classes 1 to 9 and 11 till January 31. However, classes will continue in online mode.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that students of classes 10 and 12 are excluded from this decision, which means they can attend schools in person.