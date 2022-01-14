While Mumbai Covid numbers drop, Maharashtra reports over 46k cases again

WITH 13,702 cases, Mumbai recorded a drop of 16.55% in daily Covid-19 cases on Thursday from the previous day.

A day ago, Mumbai registered 16,420 new infections, which was 41% more than that of Tuesday. The test positivity rate —the ratio of tests returning positive — fell to 21.73% from 24.38%.

However, this drop didn’t reflect in the state’s tally as Maharashtra again reported over 46,406 cases for the second consecutive day. “Considering the recent trend, we are expecting that the cases will start dropping in Mumbai soon. But other districts such as Nashik, Thane and Raigad are recording more cases which reflects that the virus is spreading in the state,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer.

At present, the state has 2,51,828 active cases, of which 49.3% are from six districts —Thane (61,794), Raigad (12,113), Pune (38,001), Nashik (6,713), Nagpur (5,688).

“The containment strategy would be the same as Mumbai—Test, Track and Vaccinate. Under the epidemic act, we have given power to the local authorities to impose curbs as per their requirements,” said Dr Awate.

As per Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the Covid-19 task force, Mumbai is likely to witness the peak this week. Maharashtra would witness the peak in the first week of February. “Global data shows that due to the high transmission rate, cases will be sporadic but the fall will also be faster with a low fatality rate. But we need to keep an eye on the elderly and vulnerable patients with comorbidities,” he said.

On Thursday, the state also recorded 32 deaths. Most of the recent deaths in the past week have been among those above 60 years of age with severe comorbidities.