Mumbai: ‘Cover Esplanade mansion with net so that its parts don’t fall on road’

While MHADA lawyer Prakash Lad said that barricades have been put up around the building, the court asked whether any portion hanging from the top of the building would collapse on the road or inside the barricades.

The Bombay High Court on Friday suggested that netting should be used to cover the Esplanade mansion as a precautionary measure to ensure its parts do not fall on the road.

At a hearing, a division bench asked the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA) about the security measures it had taken up.

While MHADA lawyer Prakash Lad said that barricades have been put up around the building, the court asked whether any portion hanging from the top of the building would collapse on the road or inside the barricades. In reply, Lad said that the debris would fall on the road.

The court then directed the MHADA to cover the building with netting. Maintaining that the hanging parts of the building would not give prior notice before collapsing, it suggested that it take assistance from the authorities who put up nets on the Mumbai-Pune expressway as a precaution from landslides.

 

