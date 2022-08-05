‘Human life is precious’: Mumbai court lets 65-year-old undertrial get treatment at private hospital

August 5, 2022 9:59:55 am
Human life is precious, be it of a prisoner, businessman or politician, a sessions court in Mumbai said in a recent order while directing jail authorities to shift a 65-year-old, booked for an alleged financial fraud, to a hospital of his choice for medical treatment at his expense.
Hemant Hathi, booked by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), had made a plea before the court that he is suffering from critical medical ailments. He was required to be taken to JJ Hospital from the prison he is lodged in for urgent treatment after sudden loss of consciousness. He was advised a specific treatment at the civic-run KEM Hospital but when he was taken there, the authorities informed him that the treatment was not available due to technical reasons.
Hathi sought to be shifted to a private hospital for the treatment saying he was ready to incur the costs of the treatment and the charges for having police escorts guarding him. The SFIO opposed his plea stating that his general health condition is good at present and he can continue to avail of the medication he was prescribed at JJ Hospital. The court said that Hathi’s medical reports showed that he was suffering from serious ailments in relation to his brain and heart.
“It is undoubtedly true that the human life is precious be it of a prisoner, businessman, politician or whoever he/she may be and one should make every attempt to save the life,” the court said last week. It said that the accused is in need of a specialised treatment not available at the government hospital so he can be allowed to undergo treatment at a private hospital, ‘while there may not be any prejudice being caused to the prosecuting agency’. It also sought his health status report from the private hospital.
