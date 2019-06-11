Mumbai: Court tells ANC to file closure report or chargesheet in 2015 ‘meow-meow’ case

OVER FOUR years and two forensic tests later, the Mumbai Police refuses to give up on its resolve to prove that the “banned drug” it allegedly seized in 2015 is not “ajinomoto”. On Monday, after several directions from the special court to file a closure report or a chargesheet in the case, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police filed an application, seeking to take a re-sample and retest the seized white crystal substance.

Advertising

The then senior police inspector of ANC, Suhas Gokhale, who has been named as one of the accused in the case, filed an application seeking issuing contempt notice against ANC officials for not complying with the court’s order. In 2015, the police recovered 100kg of “mephedrone”, commonly known as ‘meow-meow’ from the house of police Constable Dharmaraj Kalokhe in his native place in Satara. Kalokhe was then attached to Marine Drive police station.

The search of his personal cupboard in Mumbai led to the seizure of another 11kg of the white substance, which was claimed to be mephedrone. On March 10, 2015, the seized sample was sent to Forensic Science Laboratory in Kalina, Mumbai. In May 2015, a report from the FSL showed that the seized sample was sodium glutamate or ajinomoto and not mephedrone.

In the same month, the ANC filed a plea in the court, seeking resampling and retesting of the seized sample, which was rejected. The ANC then approached the Bombay High Court, which in 2018, allowed the retesting and samples were sent to the Central FSL in Chandigarh. The Chandigarh reports received in March 2019 also concluded that the seized sample was ajinomoto. The ANC submitted the report to the court in March, after which the court directed them to either file a final report or a chargesheet.

Advertising

With no provisions under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act applicable if the sample is not a banned drug, the police will have to file a report dropping all charges against the accused, including Gokhale, Kalokhe, alleged drug peddler Baby Patankar, Inspector Gautam Gaikwad, Sub-inspector Sudhakar Sarang, Assistant Sub-inspector Jyotiram Mane and Head Constable Yeshwant Parate.

“The accused could not give any satisfactory explanation as to why such large quantity of sodium glutamate was kept in his (Kalokhe) locker and the investigation has to carefully unravel the reasons and logic behind this storage by officials connected to police, when ajinomoto is easily available in the market,” the ANC plea said.

Advocate Ayaz Khan, representing the accused, submitted to the court that ANC officials had made an undertaking to file a closure report in April. Khan told the court that samples were taken previously as well and sent for retesting and there were no provisions in law for a further test. The court has granted the ANC till Wednesday to reply to Gokhale’s plea, seeking contempt of court notice.