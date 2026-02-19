‘Recklessness, negligence and dereliction of duty’: Why a Mumbai court acquitted a South African hairdresser in a heroin case

Advocate Ayaz Khan, who appeared for Khalishwayo, submitted that there had been violations of procedures laid down in the NDPS Act.

Promise Khalishwayo, a South African hairdresser, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s Mumbai unit in 2021, and remained in custody for five years on charges of carrying a commercial quantity of heroin.

NCB said it received information on February 17, 2021, that a woman by that name would be arriving on a Qatar Airways flight at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at around 2.10 am.

The Bureau claimed that while it did not find anything on her, the search of her baggage revealed that there were three dark brown patches in which 2.96 kg of heroin was stored. After forensic analysis confirmed it to be heroin, Khalishwayo, a Johannesburg resident, was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, since the quantity was commercial, NCB said.