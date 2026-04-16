Mumbai court sentences man to life for killing 3-year-old over broken teacup

The girl later told her that her brother had broken a teacup, which angered Pathare, who then strangled him with a belt. (Photo generated using AI)

A Mumbai sessions court on Wednesday sentenced a 44-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing a three-year-old boy over a broken teacup in 2017, relying heavily on the testimony of the child’s elder sister, who witnessed the assault at the age of five.

The court found Nitin Pathare guilty of murder and destruction of evidence, noting that he strangled the child and later buried the body to conceal the crime.

“In regard to the incident, she (the sister) stated that Nitin gave tea to her brother. The cup slipped from the child’s hands and broke. Nitin then assaulted him with a belt and his hands, strangulated him, and hit him on the floor… The evidence reflects that the accused, with the intention to kill, caused such injuries that led to his death,” additional sessions judge Mahesh K Jadhav said.