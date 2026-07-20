Mumbai court sentences 44 Somali pirates to life imprisonment in 2024 hijacking cases

A special court in Mumbai on Monday sentenced 44 Somali pirates, arrested in 2024 in two separate cases, to life imprisonment. In their pleas before the court earlier, they had spoken about the hardships they had been facing due to difference in language, diet, culture and lifestyle, hoping for leniency from the court and the government.

Special judge Sanjay Dige said that the Somali pirates were found guilty under various sections, including the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and attempted murder, kidnapping under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Nine of the 44 Somali pirates were arrested after the Indian Navy in March 2024 intercepted an Iranian fishing vessel hijacked by the pirates. The vessel was also carrying some Pakistanis. The same month, the Navy apprehended 35 pirates for allegedly hijacking a merchant vessel.