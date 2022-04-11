Mumbai court sends Deshmukh, Waze to further custody of CBI till April 16

A special CBI court on Monday sent former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, dismissed cop Sachin Waze and Deshmukh’s staffers Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde to further custody of the CBI till April 16 in connection with a corruption case.

“Considering the progress of the investigation so far and taking into consideration the nature of the allegations in the FIR, this court is satisfied that the grounds for further extension of CBI custody are satisfactory and hence, the accused persons are required to be remanded in CBI custody for further investigation as prayed,” special judge D P Shingade said in his order passed at 8.30pm after reserving it for nearly four hours.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested the four last week after which the special CBI court had sent them to the central agency’s custody till April 11. The CBI arrested Deshmukh on allegations that he had played a role in transfers and postings in the police force for illegal gratification and that bribes were collected from orchestra bars and restaurants on his instructions by Waze.

On Monday, special public prosecutor Ratandeep Singh, representing CBI, sought further custody of the four men for five days. Singh submitted that their custody is required to confront them with each other “based on evidence that has come to the fore during the probe”. The CBI also claimed in its remand plea that during investigation, the accused did not come out with the “complete truth” and gave evasive answers.

Deshmukh’s counsel Vikram Chaudhari opposed the CBI plea stating a year had passed since the central agency filed a complaint. He submitted that there was no need to arrest him, adding that the 73-year-old former minister is suffering from various ailments. It was also submitted that Deshmukh was at JJ Hospital before being arrested.

“As far as the medical grounds of Shri Anil Deshmukh are concerned, medical summary shows that he has been discharged from JJ Hospital. As such the medical ground is not sufficient to reject his CBI custody for the purpose of further investigation,” the court said.

Deshmukh was arrested in November by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged money-laundering linked to corruption charges. The other three men were also taken in custody. The CBI sought permission to transfer their custody to the agency. Last week, the CBI had also submitted to the court that they want to take the accused to Delhi for further investigation with scientific techniques. Lawyers for other accused, including Palande and Shinde, also opposed their plea stating that their further custody is not needed. Waze, who has given a confessional statement to the CBI through his lawyer, conceded for further CBI custody. The accused also sought clarification on the presence of CCTV cameras in the interrogation room of the CBI office. The court has asked the CBI to file its reply on the pleas.