Mumbai: Court sends 2 men with links to D-company to judicial custody

A special court Friday sent two men arrested last week in connection with a case filed against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim to judicial custody for two weeks. Brothers Arif Abubakar Shaikh and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh were arrested on May 13 by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and later they were sent to the agency’s custody till May 20 by a special court.

On Friday, the NIA did not seek further custody of the accused and prayed for them to be sent to judicial custody. Special Judge Prashant R Sitre sent them to judicial custody for two weeks.

The agency had claimed last week that the two accused were members of the D-company, Ibrahim’s gang, and a “huge amount” of money and incriminating evidence was recovered from them.

NIA also alleged that they were receiving money from Chhota Shakeel, “to instigate terror” and were planning to target politicians. It stated that the investigation had led them to witnesses related to hawala transactions linking the Shaikh brothers to the D-company, specifically Shakeel.