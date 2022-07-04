Defamation case: Mumbai court issues bailable warrant against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

A Mumbai court on Monday issued a bailable warrant against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in connection with a defamation complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s wife Medha. The warrant was issued after the Sena leader failed to appear before the magistrate’s court. Last month, the court had issued summons against Raut directing him to be present before it on July 4.

A bailable warrant of Rs 5,000 was issued under section 70 of the Criminal Procedure Code as neither Raut nor his lawyer were present in the court and an application was filed for the warrant, Medha’s lawyer Vivekanand Gupta said.

Medha, a professor of organic chemistry, had filed the defamation complaint alleging that Raut had made baseless allegations to defame her. Her plea before the court said that on April 12 she came across an article in the Sena mouthpiece Saamna accusing the Somaiyas of a “toilet scam” in the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation. She said the allegations in the article and other media after the publishing of the story in Saamna were without proof and with the intention to malign her reputation.

“These documents and video clips produced on record prima facie reveal that the accused had made defamatory statements against the complainant (Medha) on April 15 and April 16, so that it will be seen by the public at large and read by the public in the newspapers. It is also prima facie proved by the complainant that the words spoken by accused Sanjay Raut were such that it has harmed the reputation of the complainant,” the court had said in its order last month, while issuing the summons to Raut.