‘Lesson needs to be meted out to roadside Romeos’: Mumbai court sends man to jail for harassing girl

A special POCSO court in Mumbai in a recent order sentenced a man to 1.5 years in jail for sexual harassment of a minor schoolgirl, saying addressing a girl as an “item” is only done to objectify her with sexual intent. The man, who lived in the same neighbourhood as the girl, was booked on allegations that in 2015 when the victim was 16-year-old, he used to tease her while she went to and fro school.

On July 14, 2015, when the victim was returning from school, the accused accosted her and asked her, “Kya item kidhar ja rahi ho? (Where are you going, item)” When she told the man to not harass her, he started abusing her and pulled her hair. She then called the police helpline number 100 and asked for help.

The police reached the spot but the accused had fled. She went home and informed her father following which a complaint was filed at the police station in the western suburbs of the city. The accused was booked under Section 354 (sexual harassment), Section 354 (D) (stalking) 506 (criminal intimidation), and Section 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant charges of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The court acquitted the accused of other charges but found evidence against him on charges of IPC Section 354 and the POCSO Act.

“The accused having addressed her by using the term “item” which is a term used generally by boys to address girls in a derogatory fashion as it objectifies them in a sexual manner. The same will clearly indicate his intention of outraging her modesty. I am, therefore, of the clear view that the prosecution has been able to prove the fact of the accused having outraged PW 1 the victim ‘X’s modesty on the day, time and place as alleged,” the court said.

The court said leniency could not be shown on the accused as the case related to the harassment of a minor girl on the street.

“Such offences need to be dealt with a heavy hand as a lesson needs to be meted out to such roadside Romeos, in order to protect women from their uncalled-for behaviour,” said the court.