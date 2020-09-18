Mumbai: Court restrain on posting messages on Rajput conceptualising FAU-G

Maintaining that it was “completely false and baseless”, the firm also submitted complaints filed with various police stations in Mumbai about rumours being spread that the game was conceptualised by Sushant, who was found dead at his home on June 14. (Representational)

A city civil court on Thursday passed an interim order against unknown persons, restraining them from posting and reposting social media messages claiming that the online game, FAU-G, was developed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The city civil court was approached by private companies GOQii Technologies Private Limited and Studio nCore Private Limited, which claimed that they and those associated with them — including the former’s CEO Vishal Gondal, ambassador actor Akshay Kumar and other concerned persons — were being “caused great hardship” by the alleged defamatory messages being posted on social media platforms, including Google, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

The legal firm representing the two companies, Vertices Partners, while seeking an injuction, submitted before the court various screenshots showing the alleged defamatory messages posted on these platforms.

Maintaining that it was “completely false and baseless”, the firm also submitted complaints filed with various police stations in Mumbai about rumours being spread that the game was conceptualised by Sushant, who was found dead at his home on June 14.

“Defendent no. 1 (unknown persons) representing unknown persons, is hereby restrained from posting and reposting tweets, sharing posts, sending messages and videos on various social media platforms… until further orders,” the court said.

A press statement issued by the companies said that if any “miscreant or anti-social element disseminates any false tweets, videos, and/or messages on any social media platforms” against them, Kumar, Gondal or any of their directors, investors, employees or representatives, they shall be liable for committing contempt of court.

