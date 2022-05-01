Mumbai: Court reserves verdict on bail pleas of Ranas, order likely tomorrow

A special court on Saturday reserved its order on the bail applications of Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana, who were arrested on charges of sedition, among others, after they announced that they would chant Hanuman Chalisa at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence Matoshree.

Special Judge R K Rokade, presiding over the court for trials of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs, is likely to pass an order on the pleas on Monday.

On Saturday, lawyers Abad Ponda and Rizwan Merchant, representing the Ranas, told the court that the charge of sedition could not be invoked against them as their announcement was not made with an intention to cause violence against the government. They added that the Ranas had withdrawn their announcement before their arrest.

The lawyers claimed that their custody was not required as the police had neither filed an appeal in regard to the magistrate court’s order disallowing their plea for police custody nor sought access to the couple in jail.

The lawyers also said that chanting Hanuman Chalisa could not be considered an offence. “Nothing in our mind to imagine that there would be violence, as we only sought to chant the Hanuman Chalisa. We have nowhere said ‘become violent’ or ‘attack the government’. How is this sedition?” the lawyers argued on behalf of the Ranas.

Special Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat, opposing the pleas, said the government neither had a problem with Hanuman Chalisa being recited, as people have the freedom to practice their religion, nor was there an issue with criticism of its policies.

“In a democracy, every citizen has the right to criticise the government. But here, it is not about criticism. The material collected as evidence shows that the accused were insistent on disobeying police orders, which any innocent, obedient citizen would have abided by. Why were they adamant at chanting the Hanuman Chalisa at the private residence of the chief minister, when his family and he had not invited or permitted them? Can anybody go to a private property of a person and insist on this?” Gharat said.

He added that transcripts of interviews given by the couple show they spoke of assembling thousands of supporters at Matoshree, causing apprehension of public disorder, and used language not fit of public representatives.

“We are not saying that the comments against the CM were justified. He is an elected representative who must be respected. But does the act amount to sedition?” Ponda said.

Gharat said the incident was part of a bigger conspiracy, where the accused had sought to show that Shiv Sena and Thackeray, who promoted principles of Hinduism, had changed their stance. This was done to “trap” the Maharashtra government by using religion as a “card”, he claimed.

He added that along with the executive, including the police, there was a need for the judiciary to equally take care that peace and tranquillity is maintained and the name and honour the country is not disturbed. He also said that if released on bail pending investigation, the couple could tamper with evidence, as they are politically influential.