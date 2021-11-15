Mumbai: Court seeks report on NBW against Param Bir Singh

The metropolitan magistrate’s court has sought a report on the non-bailable warrant issued against former Mumbai city police commissioner Param Bir Singh on the Mumbai Police application seeking to declare him a proclaimed absconding officer.

The court has sought an affidavit from the investigating officer on the Mumbai Police plea. The application will be heard on Tuesday.

Mumbai Police had on Saturday approached the court to declare Singh an absconding accused in connection with an extortion case registered by the Goregaon police. Two other accused in the case — Vinay Singh and Riyaz Bhati — are also absconding, the police told the court.

The crime branch in its plea had said that officers were deputed to comply with a non-bailable warrant issued against Singh last month. It said that teams were sent to all the last known residences of Singh and the two co-accused, but they could not be traced. At Singh’s Malabar Hill residence, his staff told the police that he has not stayed at the house for the past three months, nor have his family members visited the home.

Singh was removed from the post of Mumbai Police chief in March and transferred as Director General (Home Guards), where he has not reported since May 4 after initially going on sick leave.

Meanwhile, the court sent dismissed cop Sachin Waze to judicial custody. Waze was arrested by the Mumbai Police crime branch on November 1 in connection with an extortion case filed against him at Marine Drive police station. He is already behind bars in the case filed by the NIA alleging that he was behind the planting of explosives in a vehicle near the Ambani residence in February and the subsequent murder of Thane resident Mansukh Hiran, who was linked to the vehicle.