Mumbai court relaxes bail condition, allows Sameet Thakkar to run Twitter account

The prosecution opposed the plea stating that the prove in the case is in progress and allowing him to operate his account could affect the case.

Relaxing the bail conditions imposed on Sameet Thakkar, who was arrested by Mumbai Police last month for posting alleged defamatory remarks against CM Uddhav Thackeray, a metropolitan magistrate’s court at Girgaon in Mumbai Tuesday allowed him to operate his Twitter account. One of the conditions imposed on Thakkar was that he should refrain from using his Twitter account.

An application was moved before the court by his lawyers seeking relaxation of the condition on the ground that it affected Thakkar’s fundamental right of freedom of expression. The prosecution opposed the plea stating that the prove in the case is in progress and allowing him to operate his account could affect the case.

“It is not disputed that the court enlarged the accused on bail by order dated November 10, 2020 by imposing certain conditions. If considered the nature of offence, date of passing the bail and the present date, I am of the view that no prejudice will cause to the prosecution if the prayer made by the accused for relaxing the condition, which restrained him from operating his Twitter account…is relax-ed because the alleged evidence…is with the prosecution,” the court said while relaxing the condition.

The court granted Thakkar bail on November 10. He was arrested in three cases – one lodged by Nagpur police and two by VP Road police and BKC police in Mumbai.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.