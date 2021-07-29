Mumbai court rejects Raj Kundra’s bail plea in adult movies case

Businessman Raj Kundra, arrested last week for his alleged involvement in the adult films case, was denied bail by a metropolitan magistrate’s court on Wednesday. Kundra was sent to judicial custody on Tuesday by the court, following which he had applied for bail.

The court also rejected the bail plea filed by co-accused Ryan Thorpe, who was arrested along with Kundra on July 19.

The Mumbai Police had opposed their bail pleas stating that its investigation is still underway and if released on bail, there was a possibility that the two would tamper with evidence. The police added that as process of recording statements of witnesses has begun and victims have been urged to come forward, they could be intimidated if the accused are released.

The police also claimed that since Kundra is a British national, there was a possibility of him escaping. They alleged that the possibility cannot be denied that Kundra, who is connected to the film industry, may have been involved in uploading the adult videos on platforms outside India.

To this, lawyer Aabad Ponda, representing Kundra, said his passport was already with the police. He added that while the police had filed a chargesheet in the case in February, Kundra was not named in the FIR or arrested earlier.

Ponda further said that Kundra had not in any manner stalled the probe, which has been going on for months. It was argued that other accused in the case have been granted bail.

Ponda also said that the issue is not about whether Kundra is innocent but whether he needs to be in custody. He added that Kundra has a family in Mumbai and he will be available for further probe.

The court, however, rejected the bail plea.