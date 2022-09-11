scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Mumbai Court rejects plea of Arun Gawli’s wife seeking discharge in cheating case

Arun Gawli is currently facing life imprisonment for the murder of Shiv Sena municipal councilor Kamlakar Jamsandekar in a case of contract killing in 2007.

Gangster Arun Gawli (File)

A sessions court recently rejected an appeal filed by Asha Gawli, wife of gangster Arun Gawli, seeking discharge from a case of alleged cheating and misappropriation of funds in 2006.

The court said that Asha was privy to the conspiracy and a prima facie case has been made out against her.

Asha, in her criminal revision appeal, had said that there was no evidence against her to frame charges in the case filed by the Economic Offences Wing and that a metropolitan magistrate’s court in 2017 had erred in rejecting her discharge application. The sessions court in its order last week had said that the magistrate’s court order was proper and there was no need to interference.

According to the submissions made before the court, in 2006, an FIR was lodged against Gawli and others over claims as the president of Akhil Bhartiya Sena with his wife as its vice-president, Gawli had misappropriated Rs 1.77 crore meant for the former employees of a company, who were part of a union – Akhil Bhartiya Kamgaan Sena – linked to their political party.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...Premium
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...

They were booked on charges, including cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code.

It was alleged that Rs 4 crore were meant to be distributed among 469 former employees of a company named Globe Auto Electricals, as per orders of the Bombay High Court. However, Rs 50 lakh were allegedly diverted to the account of a trust and thereafter, utilised by the accused.

Asha had told the court that the complainants have withdrawn their complaint and that there is no whisper about her involvement. She added that the former employees had voluntarily agreed for deduction of expenses, including the litigation costs incurred and hence, there was no misappropriation. The EOW countered this stating that Asha was a signatory to almost all the cheques through which the alleged misappropriation was done.

Advertisement

“This factum indicates that accused no 2 (Asha Gawli) is privy to the conspiracy, as she is signatory to those cheques along with accused number 1 (Gawli) and the amount cited in the cheque is siphoned without the purpose for which it is expected to be used,” the court said.

More from Mumbai

Arun Gawli is currently facing life imprisonment for the murder of Shiv Sena municipal councilor Kamlakar Jamsandekar in a case of contract killing in 2007.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 12:05:43 am
Next Story

20-year-old prime accused was known for bad behaviour, notorious acts: society residents

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws
Express Opinion

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

Premium
VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border
Moosewala murder case

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman
App fraud case

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Premium
Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement