Mumbai: Court rejects interim bail pleas of Gautam Navlakha, Anand Teltumbde

A special court on Monday rejected interim bail applications of Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde, arrested in the Elgar Parishad case.

Special Judge Dinesh E Kothalikar rejected the pleas, which were filed through Taloja central jail where the two men are lodged. The applications were filed as part of a drive by the prison department to seek interim bail for those above 60 years of age citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had opposed the pleas stating that the offences were serious. It was also submitted that the special court had recently rejected the regular bail application of Teltumbde and hence this plea could not be entertained.

The court also said that it will hear all pending applications before proceeding to frame charges against the accused.

The NIA earlier this month submitted draft charges to the court seeking to charge the 15 accused on sections including waging war against the country of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.