Mumbai: Court rejects bail pleas of two held for baking and selling weed pot brownies

A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday rejected the bail applications of a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, arrested in June, for allegedly baking and selling weed pot brownies.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested the two on June 13 after a raid at their premises in Malad. The central agency had claimed that it seized 60 gm of ganja and 830 gm of a brownie cake made of weed. The bail pleas said the alleged seizures fell under “small quantity” of drugs as per the NDPS Act and hence, should be a bailable offence.

The NCB, however, has also invoked section 27A of the Act against the two for alleged financing illicit trafficking and harbouring offenders.

The duo said they had no criminal antecedents and should be considered for bail. The agency had arrested them along with an alleged supplier claiming that he provided the contraband, following which the two baked weed pot brownies.

It has alleged that a new trend has emerged among youngsters who consume narcotics through edible weed pot.