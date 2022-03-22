Mumbai: Court rejects bail plea of doctor couple in fake Covid vaccination case

REJECTING BAIL to a doctor couple booked for allegedly being involved in a fake Covid-19 vaccination camp, a sessions court has said that it was their duty as medical practitioners to be lifesavers instead of playing with the peoples’ lives.

The Dindoshi sessions court in a recent order rejected the bail pleas of Neeta Pataria and her husband Shivraj Pataria booked by the Khar police for conducting a vaccination camp at their hospital in Khar on June 3, 2021.

Around 206 people were vaccinated at the camp but were instead of being given genuine vaccines were injected with bogus ones. Police claimed that nearly Rs 3 lakh were paid to the couple as fees for the camp.

The couple’s lawyer while seeking bail said that the main accused in the case Rajesh Pandey had given a confession letter stating that he was solely responsible for the case. It was submitted that the doctors were in no manner concerned with the offence. The prosecution had submitted that there were financial transactions between the informant’s company and that of the co-accused. It was submitted that money had reached all the accused.

The court said that the doctor couple oversaw running of the hospital at the relevant time. “During the vaccination camp, the accused have arranged and infected bogus vaccines to 206 people, which may be detrimental to their life. The applicants’ premises were used for the bogus vaccination camp, and it cannot be said that the applicants have no knowledge. In fact, the duty of medical practitioner is of a lifesaver, instead of indulging in playing with the life of the needy in the lure of illegal enrichment,” the court said.

The court said that if released they may tamper with the investigation. Multiple FIRs were registered in the city after fake vaccination camps were held last year for Covid-19.