Mumbai court rejects bail plea of accused in Kandivali fake vaccination drive

A SESSIONS court on Friday rejected the bail application of an accused booked in a fake vaccination drive case last year, observing that he had “played an active role in the crime, putting lives in danger”.

Sanjay Gupta, the alleged event manager of the vaccination drive organised in a building in Kandivali, had applied for bail recently. He has been in jail since June last year. The police opposed his bail plea stating that statements of witnesses and documents show that he had arranged the vaccination drive in the Kandivali housing society on May 30, 2021. It was alleged that under the pretext of being given Covishield vaccine, some other liquid was injected into the residents. It was also alleged that Rs 4.56 lakh was taken from the society for the drive.

“The offences are serious and the present accused played an active role in the crime which put the lives of the complainant and others in danger,” the court said, adding that there was a possibility that Gupta may tamper with the evidence if granted bail.

The court on Friday also rejected a plea of co-accused Manish Tripathi seeking to defreeze his bank account and permit him to withdraw Rs 13.75 lakh from it. The court said that more than one offence was lodged against the accused related to fake vaccinations and allowing the defreezing of the account would affect the case. It also said that the amount in question was taken from “complainant, other witnesses and the public at large”.

Bail pleas of other co-accused in the case were also rejected last month. They were booked under offences such as cheating and forgery of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.