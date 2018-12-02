Mumbai: Court rejects bail petition of woman arrested for kidnapping, marrying teen

A SESSIONS court on Saturday rejected the bail application of a 22-year-old woman, who was arrested last month on charges of kidnapping a 17-year old teenager and marrying him last year. Since November 17, the woman has been in jail along with her five-month-old daughter — her child with the minor boy.

The woman was arrested by the Kurla police following a complaint filed by the boy’s mother last year.

In her statement to the police, the teen’s mother had claimed that the boy has been in contact with the accused for the last two years. Maintaining that her son was under stress and was forced by the accused to stay with her, she had claimed that he left home without informing anyone last year.

Based on these allegations, the Kurla police had booked the woman on charges of kidnapping, criminal intimidation under IPC, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

In her bail plea filed through advocate Khalid Azmi, the woman had denied the allegations as false and concocted. She had claimed that they had an affair, got married and had a child.