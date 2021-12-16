Mumbai: Court rejects bail plea of man booked for extortion against former IAS officer

A SPECIAL court recently rejected the bail plea of the man booked on charges of extorting former IAS officer Radheshyam Mopalwar.

Among the grounds on which Satish Mangle sought bail were that the case’s investigating officer, Senior Inspector Rajkumar Kothmire, has been booked in another case. Kothmire was booked in a case of extortion, in which Mumbai Police former commissioner Param Bir Singh has also been named as a co-accused.

Mangle’s plea said that Kothmire has been on a long sick leave and is untraceable. At the time of filing of the bail plea, the accused had also claimed that Singh is untraceable. If called as witnesses in future, they are unlikely to appear, the plea claimed.

Mangle, through his lawyer Isha Singh, further said that while the police had claimed that the extortion took place at the behest of gangster Ravi Pujari, it had made no effort to seek his custody. Pujari is currently lodged in a jail in Karnataka. Special Public Prosecutor Sangeeta Phad opposed the plea stating that these grounds cannot be considered for grant of bail.

Special Judge A T Wankhede said that these grounds of Kothmire or Singh not being available for trial is of no consequence. “The stage to record evidence of the investigating officer and the sanctioning authority is yet to come. Therefore, it is little bit premature to come to the conclusion that the witnesses will not be made available for trial. More so, at present no witness summons are issued to the said witnesses, therefore, it cannot be said that they will not remain available for trial. In fact, availability and non-availability of the witnesses cannot be the ground for asking bail. If the witnesses are not made available, the prosecution has to face consequences,” the court added.

It further said that this the third bail plea moved by Mangle after the chargesheet was filed in the case and the new grounds do not change the circumstances to consider his release.