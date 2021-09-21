Mumbai: Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of BJP corporator accused of abusing officer

OBSERVING THAT ‘pressurising tactics on part of political leaders would paralyse the government machinery’, a sessions court in a recent order rejected the anticipatory bail application of a BJP corporator of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), who allegedly abused and threatened an assistant engineer over water supply in a residential society.

A complaint was filed at Kurla police station by an assistant engineer, water supply department of the BMC against Harish Bhandirge, 41-year-old corporator of ward 164 (L Ward). The assistant engineer alleged that on September 13, he was working at the ward office and had directed a sub-engineer to visit a site to resolve the problem of water supply in a residential society.

The complainant alleged that Bhandirge assumed that the problem was unresolved and called the assistant engineer on the phone. During the conversation, the accused allegedly used abusive language asked him his location and threatened him. The engineer said in his complaint that he was shocked by the call and was unable to perform his work that day due to the threat.

“The public servant while discharging his official duty is threatened and assaulted by a corporator, who is also a responsible person. If such threats are given on phone to the public servant, who was on his duty, the same will paralyze the system and this trend is ever-increasing nowadays,” the court said.

Bhandirge has been booked under charges, including the use of criminal force against a public servant discharging his duty under Section 353 of the IPC.

“If this aspect is not considered and anticipatory bail is granted to the accused, it will convey a bad message to the law-abiding people. Not only this, but such pressurizing tactics on the part of political leaders would paralyze the corporation as well as government machinery,” additional sessions judge M G Deshpande said in his order passed last week.