Mumbai court rejects anticipatory bail plea of man accused of sexually abusing minor daughter

A special court in Mumbai in a recent order rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a senior official of a multinational company booked on a complaint by his estranged wife, alleging that he had sexually abused their minor daughter. The court on Tuesday said that the allegations are grave, custodial interrogation is necessary and the accused’s medical examination is required to be done.

The complaint had alleged that the nine-year-old victim was quiet and in a frightened condition since August. While she did not reveal anything upon being asked, when she needed to go to a room crossing her father’s room, she would allegedly start crying. She then told her mother that she did not want to live in that house.

According to the complaint, in October, on being asked again, the victim informed her mother about being sexually assaulted by her father. The victim’s mother said that as she had an exam, she had not filed a complaint immediately and later approached the police.

The accused in his plea denied the allegations claiming that the complaint was filed to put pressure on him by his wife. He claimed that his wife had an extramarital relationship with a man and had filed a complaint of domestic violence against him and demanded Rs 5 crore. The accused also alleged that there was no complaint from her school of a change in his daughter’s behaviour. He had also said that he was ready to undergo brain mapping and lie detection tests.

The intervener, on behalf of the complainant, said that the accused was an influential person and that no wife would make such allegations.

The court said that whether the complaint resulted out of an extramarital relationship was a matter of trial.