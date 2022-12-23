scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Mumbai court rejects anticipatory bail plea of man accused of sexually abusing minor daughter

The court said that the allegations were grave and custodial interrogation was necessary.

The court said that whether the complaint resulted out of an extramarital relationship was a matter of trial.

A special court in Mumbai in a recent order rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a senior official of a multinational company booked on a complaint by his estranged wife, alleging that he had sexually abused their minor daughter. The court on Tuesday said that the allegations are grave, custodial interrogation is necessary and the accused’s medical examination is required to be done.

The complaint had alleged that the nine-year-old victim was quiet and in a frightened condition since August. While she did not reveal anything upon being asked, when she needed to go to a room crossing her father’s room, she would allegedly start crying. She then told her mother that she did not want to live in that house.

Also Read |Man gets 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting his minor daughter

According to the complaint, in October, on being asked again, the victim informed her mother about being sexually assaulted by her father. The victim’s mother said that as she had an exam, she had not filed a complaint immediately and later approached the police.

The accused in his plea denied the allegations claiming that the complaint was filed to put pressure on him by his wife. He claimed that his wife had an extramarital relationship with a man and had filed a complaint of domestic violence against him and demanded Rs 5 crore. The accused also alleged that there was no complaint from her school of a change in his daughter’s behaviour. He had also said that he was ready to undergo brain mapping and lie detection tests.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...
‘Wish this was a nightmare’: Anger, despair among Afghan women shut out f...
‘Wish this was a nightmare’: Anger, despair among Afghan women shut out f...
5 Questions | Congress MP Hibi Eden: ‘New Covid guidelines meant to...
5 Questions | Congress MP Hibi Eden: ‘New Covid guidelines meant to...

The intervener, on behalf of the complainant, said that the accused was an influential person and that no wife would make such allegations.

More from Mumbai

The court said that whether the complaint resulted out of an extramarital relationship was a matter of trial.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 10:39:40 am
Next Story

Delhi sees season’s coldest night as temperature drops below normal

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close