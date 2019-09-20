Mumbai court records statement of man booked for ‘sexually harassing’ actor

A SPECIAL court on Thursday recorded the statement of a man booked for allegedly sexually harassing an actor on board a flight in 2017.

The statement of the accused was recorded under Section 313 (when an accused responds to the allegations against him) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Last month, the court had allowed the prosecution to recall the actor as a witness, as she had not identified the accused when she had deposed earlier this year. The Mumbai Police had told the court that it had not been able to communicate with the victim, who is based in Jammu and Kashmir, due to communication curbs in place there.

On Thursday, the accused also moved a plea seeking to bring two persons — his wife and a resident of his housing society — who were present at the time of his arrest, as witnesses in his defence. The court allowed the plea.

On December 9, 2017, then 17-year-old actor had alleged that while she was travelling in a flight, the accused, seated behind her, had kept his foot on the armrest of her seat and repeatedly touched her back.

Following this, the accused was booked under Section 354 (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.