Mumbai court stays proceedings in complaint against Bengal CM for ‘disrespecting National Anthem’

A special court in Mumbai on Friday stayed the proceedings in a complaint against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly disrespecting the National Anthem at an event in the city.

A metropolitan magistrate had issued summons to Banerjee to appear before it with regard to the case before March 2. She had filed an appeal against the court’s summons. The court’s order was on a complaint filed by a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Special Judge R K Rokade Friday issued a notice to the respondents to file a reply to Banerjee’s appeal by March 25. The court stated that till then, the order of the magistrate’s court asking the chief minister to appear before it will be stayed. It also called for records and proceedings from the magistrate’s court with regard to the case.

The magistrate’s court had, earlier this month, observed that it was prima facie evident that Banerjee sang the National Anthem at an event, stopped abruptly and left the dais, committing an offence under Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

“It is prima facie evident from the complaint, verification statement of the complainant, video clip in the DVD and video clips on YouTube links that the accused had sung national anthem and stopped abruptly and left the dias which prima facie prove that the accused (Banerjee) has committed punishable under section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971,” Metropolitan Magistrate P I Mokashi had said in the order.