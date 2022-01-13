Mumbai: Court permits drugs case accused to travel for wedding, raps him for seeking permission after printing wedding card

A special court this week allowed an undertrial to leave Mumbai for his wedding while rapping him for seeking permission after printing the wedding cards. The undertrial sought permission to travel to Hyderabad as his bail conditions prohibited him from leaving Mumbai.

The accused Arif Khan was booked in a drugs case by the Mumbai police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and was granted bail in August last year. The conditions during his bail included not leaving the city limits. He moved a plea recently seeking permission to travel for a week to Hyderabad for his wedding. The prosecution opposed his plea stating that if allowed to leave Mumbai, the accused may not be available for the trial.

“It is evident that the applicant/accused has annexed the wedding invitation card along with the application and it seems that considering the date of motion of application, the applicant was confident of getting orders at the hands of this court as the present (application) is moved on a short notice. Moreover, when the wedding cards were already printed, I fail to understand how come the applicant had presumed that this court would necessarily allow his application,” the court said.

The court said that this act of the accused was ‘highly deprecated’ but keeping in mind that he was to get married, it was allowing his plea with conditions.