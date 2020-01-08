Mumbai: Court orders FIR against mother of child sexual abuse victim

According to the prosecution, the incident took place when the minor was living with her mother and sister in Powai after her parents separated. (Representational Image) According to the prosecution, the incident took place when the minor was living with her mother and sister in Powai after her parents separated. (Representational Image)

A special court has directed that an FIR be registered against the mother of a child sexual abuse victim after she turned hostile in the trial against her partner, who was convicted for raping the child.

Special Judge A D Deo last Saturday directed the registrar of the Dindoshi court to lodge an FIR against the victim’s mother “for adducing false evidence”. The accused was also sentenced to 12 years in jail after the court found him guilty of rape and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The court relied on medical and expert evidence after both the minor and her mother turned hostile.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place when the minor was living with her mother and sister in Powai after her parents separated. The mother approached the accused, a self-proclaimed godman, to help the minor, who had a low IQ. The two developed a relationship and whenever the accused came home, the minor would get agitated. When asked, she told her mother that the accused sexually abused her on multiple occasions in 2017.

Following this, the accused threatened the mother that if she told anyone about this, he would inform her relatives about their affair. Subsequently, after the accused physically abused the mother, she approached the police.

“It can be inferred that considering the relationship between the accused and the informant (victim’s mother), the victim was compelled by the informant to turn hostile,” the court said, while stating that the mother had been “blindly entrapped” in the accused’s claim of curing her.

