Mumbai court issues NBW against Param Bir Singh in Goregaon hotelier extortion case

The Magistrate Court in the city Saturday issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and two others in an extortion case, initially registered at Goregaon Police station.

This is the second NBW issued against Singh so far. Earlier, this week, NBW was issued against him by a Thane Court in connection with another extortion case registered at the Thane Nagar Police station.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S B Bhajipale passed an order Saturday in connection with the case registered by Mumbai Police in August, this year, against Singh and dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, who is presently in judicial custody, for allegedly extorting cash and valuables collectively worth Rs 11.92 lakh from a hotelier.

The FIR was registered under Sections 384 (extortion), 385 (putting person in fear of injury to commit extortion) and 34 (criminal acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC against Singh, Waze and four others.

Businessman Bimal Agarwal, who filed the complaint, had told the police that his business was doing well in 2000-2001 when he received extortion calls and lodged an FIR for extortion back then with Mumbai Police. The case was transferred to the Crime Branch and he came in touch with Sachin Waze. In 2010 -2011, Waze contacted him to learn about how BMC tenders are taken.

As per the complaint, in January-February 2020, Waze came to meet the complainant and informed him that Param Bir Singh will be the new police commissioner and asked him to start his hotel business. Waze said that Singh will be entrusting him with the “collection work”. Accordingly, the complainant restarted his hotel business and in March in Goregaon, Singh became the police commissioner and Waze was reinstated in June.

After starting the hotel, he started receiving extortion calls from Waze and Waze’s aides Sumit Singh alias Pintu, one Alpesh who runs an Angadia shop, Vinay Singh alias Bablu and Riyaz Bhati.

Meanwhile, the judge also rejected a plea by Waze seeking stay on execution of a production warrant issued against him on October 11. Waze said that prosecution should be directed to interrogate him at Taloja Prison, where he is currently lodged in the Ambani terror scare case, as and when required.

However, the prosecution opposed the plea and said that he cannot get such a privilege to decide the course of interrogation and that he had earlier appeared for four to five hours before a commission of inquiry headed by Justice K U Chandiwal (retd), which was set up by the state government to investigate allegations of corruption made against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh by Singh, therefore he cannot seek exemption from appearance in extortion case.

“The main contention of the accused is that he is not keeping well, therefore his physical production may affect his health and therefore a production warrant is needed to be stayed. As per Section 269 of the CrPC, the officer in charge of prison may abstain from carrying out a production warrant on the ground of reason of sickness or infirmity of the person, unfit to be removed from prison. At present, the jail authority has not informed this court regarding such a situation. The accused cannot claim directly by approaching this court that he should not be produced before the court. Present application is not maintainable, hence rejected,” the judge noted in the order.