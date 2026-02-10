Mumbai court frames MCOCA charges against 27 in Baba Siddique murder case

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday framed charges against 27 people, including the alleged shooter, in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in October 2024.
Fifteen of the 27 were produced physically before the court from the Mumbai Central Prison and Kalyan jail, while the remaining, lodged in Thane, were produced via the videoconference facility. All of them pleaded not guilty.
Siddique was shot dead on October 12, 2024, while leaving the office of his son, former MLA Zeeshan, in Bandra (East), by three assailants. The Mumbai police arrested 27 people in connection with the case, while naming gangster Anmol Bishnoi, who was brought to India from the US in November 2025, as a wanted accused in the case.
The accused will face charges under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and sections pertaining to murder, criminal conspiracy of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and sections of the Arms Act.
The police had claimed that the shooting was carried out on the instructions of Bishnoi for Siddique’s close association with actor Salman Khan and to establish supremacy of the gang as an organised crime syndicate for pecuniary benefits.
Most of the accused in the case are under 30 years of age. Of the 27, only one is out on bail — 22-year-old Akashdeep Karaj Singh, who was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Monday.
