Mumbai court frames MCOCA charges against 27 in Baba Siddique murder case

A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday framed charges against 27 people, including the alleged shooter, in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in October 2024.

Fifteen of the 27 were produced physically before the court from the Mumbai Central Prison and Kalyan jail, while the remaining, lodged in Thane, were produced via the videoconference facility. All of them pleaded not guilty.

Siddique was shot dead on October 12, 2024, while leaving the office of his son, former MLA Zeeshan, in Bandra (East), by three assailants. The Mumbai police arrested 27 people in connection with the case, while naming gangster Anmol Bishnoi, who was brought to India from the US in November 2025, as a wanted accused in the case.