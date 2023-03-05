scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Advertisement

Mumbai court accepts Javed Akhtar’s application seeking early hearing in defamation case against Kangana Ranaut

Proceedings in the case, based on the complaint filed by Akhtar, were scheduled to be heard on April 19. The case will now be heard on March 23 before the Andheri magistrate court.

Lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar and actor Kangana Ranaut
Listen to this article
Mumbai court accepts Javed Akhtar’s application seeking early hearing in defamation case against Kangana Ranaut
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A magistrate court in Mumbai Saturday accepted an application filed by lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar seeking an early hearing in the proceedings against actor Kangana Ranaut in a defamation case.

Proceedings in the case, based on the complaint filed by Akhtar, were scheduled to be heard on April 19. The case will now be heard on March 23 before the Andheri magistrate court.

Also read |Actor Kangana pleads not guilty to lyricist Javed Akhtar’s defamation charge

Through his lawyer, Jay Bharadwaj, Akhtar filed an application stating that the case was last heard on November 23, 2022, and was listed for hearing after five months. On February 13, Akhtar moved the plea seeking an earlier hearing date.

In his plea, Akhtar said that it was a summary case and he is a senior citizen and sought for the proceedings to commence soon in the interest of justice. The court then sought a response from Ranaut on the plea.

Don't miss |Kangana Ranaut praises Javed Akhtar for telling Pakistanis that India will never forget 26/11: ‘Ghar mein ghus ke maara’

Through her lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee, Ranaut opposed the application stating that another plea seeking the examination of her sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel, was yet to be decided.

The court allowed Akhtar’s plea scheduling the next hearing on March 23 to decide on the plea filed by Ranaut on whether Chandel can be examined as a witness. The plea was opposed by Akhtar, stating that this was not the stage for witnesses to be summoned on her behalf. He had submitted that as per procedure, he would first get the opportunity to examine witnesses, a list of which has been submitted before the court.

Also Read
Mumbai Metro Line 2A&7 to have first all-women stations
Marathi Muslim Seva Samiti urges Muslims to participate in Uddhav Thacker...
Changing City | Mumbai to have a 24-km high-speed corridor connecting Ver...
maharashtra protests
Voluntary outfits come together to protest ‘Land Jihad’, demand govt to r...

Ranaut was facing charges of defamation based on a complaint filed before the court by Akhtar. He had claimed that she had made defamatory statements against him in 2020 after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The court in 2021 issued a summons to her, finding prima facie sufficient evidence to proceed with the trial.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 12:14 IST
Next Story

She had plans to study abroad: Kin of DU student who died in accident on trip to Manali

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close