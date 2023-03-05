Mumbai court accepts Javed Akhtar’s application seeking early hearing in defamation case against Kangana Ranaut

A magistrate court in Mumbai Saturday accepted an application filed by lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar seeking an early hearing in the proceedings against actor Kangana Ranaut in a defamation case.

Proceedings in the case, based on the complaint filed by Akhtar, were scheduled to be heard on April 19. The case will now be heard on March 23 before the Andheri magistrate court.

Through his lawyer, Jay Bharadwaj, Akhtar filed an application stating that the case was last heard on November 23, 2022, and was listed for hearing after five months. On February 13, Akhtar moved the plea seeking an earlier hearing date.

In his plea, Akhtar said that it was a summary case and he is a senior citizen and sought for the proceedings to commence soon in the interest of justice. The court then sought a response from Ranaut on the plea.

Through her lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee, Ranaut opposed the application stating that another plea seeking the examination of her sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel, was yet to be decided.

The court allowed Akhtar’s plea scheduling the next hearing on March 23 to decide on the plea filed by Ranaut on whether Chandel can be examined as a witness. The plea was opposed by Akhtar, stating that this was not the stage for witnesses to be summoned on her behalf. He had submitted that as per procedure, he would first get the opportunity to examine witnesses, a list of which has been submitted before the court.

Ranaut was facing charges of defamation based on a complaint filed before the court by Akhtar. He had claimed that she had made defamatory statements against him in 2020 after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The court in 2021 issued a summons to her, finding prima facie sufficient evidence to proceed with the trial.