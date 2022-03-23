Mumbai court issues summons to Salman Khan, his bodyguard in journalist complaint case

A magistrate court in Mumbai has issued summons to actor Salman Khan and one of his bodyguards in connection with a complaint filed by a journalist, who has claimed that he was assaulted in 2019. The court has issued summons to the two for April 5.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The journalist claimed in April 2019 he and a camera person tried to film Khan, who was cycling. He claimed that he had taken permission from his bodyguards but after Khan noticed and objected, he was manhandled by the bodyguards and his phone was snatched.

He said in his complaint before the court that when he approached the DN Nagar police, no complaint was filed.

On Tuesday, the Andheri court issued summons against Khan and one of his bodyguards. It has earlier called for a report from the police.

It said on Tuesday that based on the material put on record, there is a prima facie case under sections 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).