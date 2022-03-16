Mumbai court grants Union minister Narayan Rane, son anticipatory bail in Disha Salian case

A special court in Dindoshi has allowed the anticipatory bail pleas of Union minister Narayan Rane and his son — MLA Nitesh Rane — in connection with a case filed against them for allegedly making defamatory statements and spreading misinformation about the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian.

The two had moved court following a first information report (FIR) filed at the Malwani police station under Sections 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The FIR was filed following a complaint by Salian’s mother, who had said that baseless allegations were made about her daughter’s death by the Ranes which were causing them harassment and bringing disrepute to Salian. The complaint said that Salian had died by suicide on June 9, 2020, as she had suffered financial losses at work.

The police opposed Rane and his son’s pleas stating that when they were questioned about the information they claimed to have known about Salian’s death, the two said that they would give details to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) but had not done so either. The police said that this showed that they had no knowledge or first-hand information about their alleged claims that Salian was gangraped and murdered but were making baseless claims and spreading misinformation.

The Ranes in their pleas had said that none of their tweets can be said to be vulgar or defamatory, stating that offences under the sections invoked against them are not made out. It was also submitted that their statements were recorded by the police and their custodial interrogation was not required.

The Dindoshi court had earlier granted interim protection to them.