Mumbai court grants bail to YouTuber ‘Hindustani bhau’ in riots case

The sessions court on Thursday granted bail to social media influencer Vikas Fhatak, 41, alias Hindustani Bhau who was arrested for allegedly orchestrating riots in Dharavi outside the residence of education minister Varsha Gaikwad on January 31.

Fhatak had moved for bail after the metropolitan magistrate’s court rejected his plea on February 8.

On January 1, Fhatak a resident of Khar (West) was arrested after a complaint was registered against him. The police had informed the magistrate court that Fhatak had received instructions from a person on Instagram to organize the protest and said they suspected this person to be linked to a political party.

Fhatak had denied that he is linked with any group or party. Fhatak, through his lawyer, had told the magistrate court then that he is tendering an unconditional apology for what had transpired.

His plea before the sessions court was filed through lawyer Aniket Nikam who argued that Fhatak’s further custody is not required.