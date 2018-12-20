Mumbai: Court frames murder charges against Siddhant Ganore

A SESSIONS court on Wednesday framed the charge of murder against 21-year-old Siddhant Ganore, who will be tried in January for murdering his mother. Siddhant pleaded not guilty to the charge and will defend the allegation during trial.

Advertising

Additional sessions judge Shayana Patil said a prima facie case was made out against Ganore under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The wife on an inspector of Mumbai Police, Siddhant’s mother Deepali was found allegedly murdered in the family’s Vakola home on May 23, 2017. Three days later on May 26, 2017, Siddhant was arrested from Rajasthan.

He was missing since his mother’s body was discovered by his father, inspector Dyaneshwar Ganore, on the day of the alleged murder.

Advertising

He had returned home at 11.30pm, but got no response. He eventually entered the house at 3am and found his wife lying in a pool of blood. Next to the body was a message written in blood that said, ‘Tired of her, catch me and hang me’, along with a smiley face.

After Siddhant’s arrest, the sessions court rejected two bail applications. One was filed by Dyaneshwar, on grounds of mental health. Seeking his son’s release pending trial, Dyaneshwar stated that he was of “an unsound mind” and therefore incapable of making his defence.

Following this, the court sought for a medical report. Relying on it, the court rejected the bail plea by observing that there was no evidence of the accused having an unsound mind and that he was fit to stand trial.