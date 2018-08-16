Mumbai court acquits man, ‘domestic violence cannot be presumed merely because one committed suicide’

According to the victim’s father, the informant in the case, his daughter married the accused in 2008. While he lived in Lucknow, his daughter resided in Andheri with her husband. (Representational) According to the victim’s father, the informant in the case, his daughter married the accused in 2008. While he lived in Lucknow, his daughter resided in Andheri with her husband. (Representational)

A sessions court on Tuesday acquitted a man observing that merely because the victim committed suicide, harassment through domestic violence cannot be presumed. A 37-year-old Andheri-based man was booked under charges, including dowry death, domestic violence and abetment to suicide in 2014. According to the victim’s father, the informant in the case, his daughter married the accused in 2008. While he lived in Lucknow, his daughter resided in Andheri with her husband.

According to his deposition before a court as a witness, within six months of the marriage, his son-in-law began making demands for money. He told the court that while he had given articles worth Rs 2 lakh to his daughter at the wedding, apart from bearing the expenses, the accused kept harassing his daughter for money. The father claimed that in 2014, he sought Rs 3 lakh to buy a house and his daughter had informed them about it.

The informant also told the court that a few days before her death, his daughter had called him up, saying her husband was demanding a car. He further said that on November 26, 2014, his daughter had called him and said that she wanted to talk to her mother. As he was riding his motorbike then, he told her that he would call back. The father told the court that after reaching home when he tried contacting his daughter, he found that her phone was switched off. Around 8.30pm, he received a call from his son-in-law informing him that his daughter was unwell and had been taken to the hospital. When he reached the city from Lucknow by flight the next day, he was told that his daughter had passed away.

During the trial, the prosecution examined witnesses, including the informant and his wife. Additional Sessions Judge M B Datye said their evidence was “vague” as it did not mention specific dates about the accused demanding money or beating up their daughter. “The evidence of the informant is not more than a vague statement that he used to talk to the (victim) and he (accused) beat her. The dates are not mentioned. Informant did not tell what did he did after receiving phone calls. They did not mention that the victim was harassed for failure to meet the unlawful demand of dowry,” the court said.

The defence advocate for the accused had submitted that the informant had not mentioned about receiving a phone call from his daughter before her death to the police.“To prove that the offence punishable under Section 498 A of the Indian Penal Code, harassment of such a nature that will cause the woman to commit suicide or to cause danger to life, limb or health, is a must. That evidence is lacking. Mere statements of informant and his wife that the accused used to beat the daughter and demanded money are most vague. After all, they are the statements of their deceased daughter,” the court said, observing that the evidence was not sufficient to prove harassment under Section 498 A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty).

“Merely because (victim) committed suicide, the harassment under Section 498 A cannot be presumed,” the court said. It said that while it was proved from the medical evidence that the victim had committed suicide, there was no evidence to show that the accused had done something to abet it.

