Mumbai court dismisses Kangana’s plea over Akhtar defamation suit

The Dindoshi sessions court on Monday dismissed an appeal filed by actor Kangana Ranaut against an order by a magistrate court which had issued process against her on a defamation complaint filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Ranaut’s appeal, filed by lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had said that the magistrate court required Akhtar as well as witnesses to be examined under oath. He claimed that while Akhtar was examined, the witnesses were not as per section 200 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The magistrate’s court had in February, while issuing process against Ranaut on charges of defamation, said that there were sufficient grounds made against her. The court had summoned her and issued a warrant when she did not appear.

The warrant was subsequently cancelled when she remained present before the court.

Akhtar had filed a complaint against Ranaut in February stating that she had made defamatory statements on national and international television “in what appears to be a clear campaign to malign and tarnish” his reputation. Akhtar had referred to an interview given by Ranaut in July last year after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.