Mumbai: Court directs Wockhardt Hospital not to discharge Sachin Waze till today

A special court on Tuesday directed the private hospital in Mumbai, where dismissed police officer Sachin Waze is admitted, to not discharge him till Wednesday when a decision on his plea seeking temporary house custody for three months is decided.

On Tuesday, lawyer Rounak Naik moved a plea stating that Waze’s family has been orally informed by the Wockhardt Hospital that he is ready to be discharged. The plea added that pending a hearing on the application, the hospital should be directed not to discharge Waze in haste.

Waze, who was arrested by the NIA for his alleged involvement in the Ambani terror scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, underwent bypass surgery earlier this month. He has sought to be allowed to recover at home on the ground that there is a likelihood he will contract the infection in jail due to its “unhygienic conditions” and overcrowding.

The NIA has opposed the plea stating that he may abscond and that the hospitals attached to Taloja Central Jail are equipped to take care of him.

Special Judge A T Wankhede said that a report is awaited from the hospital regarding the protective measures that have to be adopted after surgery. It added that considering this aspect, the hospital management be directed to not discharge Waze till Wednesday.