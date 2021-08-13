Mumbai: Court directs jail to ensure medical aid for ‘Naxal agent’ Nirmala Uppuganti

A special court on Thursday directed the superintendent of Byculla women’s jail to ensure that appropriate and adequate medical aid is provided to Nirmala Uppuganti, who was arrested in connection with the attack on secu-rity personnel in Gadchiroli in 2019 in which 16 people were killed.

The direction was given following a report submitted by the NIA on Thursday about her ill health.

The 60-year-old is alleged to be one of the top operatives of banned CPI (Maoist) and has been lodged in jail since 2019. Nirmala has stage IV cancer, an official said. Last month, a team from Gadchiroli had visited the jail to interrogate her in connection with another case pending in the district.