Mumbai court directs Arthur Road jail to provide Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot’s medical records

A special court in Mumbai on Thursday directed the jail superintendent of Arthur Road jail to provide Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot copies of his medical record when he was undergoing treatment in the jail for 23 days following his arrest by the CBI in December in connection with an alleged loan fraud case.

Dhoot through his lawyers had moved an application seeking the medical documents of his treatment from December 29, 2022, when he was jailed to January 21, 2023, when he was released. It was submitted that at the time of his judicial custody, his medical condition was not good and he was provided medical treatment by the medical officer of the prison. The plea filed by his lawyer said that even after his release on bail after orders by the Bombay High Court, his medical condition has been critical and he was shifted to a hospital after his release.

“For the purposes of further treatment, the doctors need treatment papers/medical record prepared by the medical officer of the prison,” the plea by Dhoot said. The jail authorities did not have an objection to providing the copies.

“It is the submission of Ld. Advocate for applicant/accused that soon after release from the prison, the applicant/accused is admitted in the hospital and his condition is critical. According to him, the medical record is necessary for further treatment. Considering such peculiar situation along with peculiar facts of the case and for the reasons referred above and in the interest of justice the prayer deserves to be allowed,” the court said.