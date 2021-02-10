Mumbai: Court denies pre-arrest bail to woman accused of forging police notice

An FIR was registered in June last year on the complaint of the estranged husband who claimed that his bank account statements had been procured through a forged police notice. (Representational)

A SESSIONS court last week rejected the anticipatory bail application of a 37-year-old woman, booked on charges of cheating along with three others, including a police official and two lawyers, for accessing bank statements of her estranged husband by allegedly forging a police notice. While the police official was granted pre-arrest bail earlier, the court said the fabricated notice was procured for the woman’s benefit.

“Though the applicant has expressed her ignorance about obtaining the bank statements and mode adopted to obtain those bank statements, investigation papers show otherwise,” the court said.

An FIR was registered in June last year on the complaint of the estranged husband who claimed that his bank account statements had been procured through a forged police notice. The couple has a matrimonial dispute and the woman had filed an affidavit, mentioning her husband’s bank statement, before the Bombay High Court for grant of maintenance.

The husband, in his complaint, said when he approached the bank to find out how the statements had been obtained, he was shown a police note where it was mentioned that the information had been sought by an assistant police inspector for an inquiry. The husband alleged that an RTI had revealed that the police note was forged and no such inquiry was being conducted.

The woman said she was not conversant with the police official and had no knowledge about how the information was procured by her advocate. She also submitted that the policeman had already been granted the pre-arrest bail.

The prosecutor, opposing the plea, said a custodial inquiry is necessary to interrogate her. The husband, through an intervention application, also opposed the plea.

“This court has enlarged (police official) on anticipatory bail as it was found that nothing in connection with the crime has remained to be seized from him,” the court said, adding that a custodial probe will help the investigating officer.